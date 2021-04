Steven Ambroziak, 35, is charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct

NEWCASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man has been arrested after reports of a fight that turned physical on Hollow Road.

Pennsylvania State Police say on Thursday, Steven Ambroziak, 35, was arrested after being found engaged in a dispute with a female victim.

Officers say that the argument quickly escalated to violence, just after 1 a.m.

Reports say Ambroziak was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Police say he was then transported to the Lawrence County Jail.