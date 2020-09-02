New Castle man arrested in woman’s 2016 overdose death

Martel Webb, 22, is facing charges of criminal homicide and delivery of a controlled substance

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from New Castle is facing charges in the 2016 overdose death of a woman inside a New Castle apartment.

Martel Webb, 22, is facing charges of criminal homicide and delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say Webb delivered a fatal dose of fentanyl to 20-year-old Emily Brown on November 15, 2016, at the McGrath Manor housing complex on West Washington Street in New Castle.

Police were later called to the complex on reports of an overdose and found Brown dead inside an apartment.

Webb is being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond, according to police.