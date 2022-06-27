MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man was arrested for a vehicle theft in Pine Twp. on Saturday.

Andre Atwater, 27, is accused of stealing a white Ford F150 from the gas pump after the owner left the vehicle unoccupied with the key in the ignition, according to reports.

Reports say Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Mercer discovered the suspect and subsequently arrested Atwater and recovered the vehicle and all the owner’s belongings.

PSP Mercer was assisted by PSP New Castle and the Grove City Police Department.

A stolen revolver was also recovered from the vehicle.