New Castle man arrested after police say he injured officer

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — One man was arrested after New Castle police said he resisted arrest after a domestic violence incident Sunday.

New Castle police said they were called for a domestic violence incident after Marquent Whetzel struck the victim with a cast iron pan and punched her repeatedly, according to a report.

Police said Whetzel left before their arrival and they stopped him on Arlington Avenue.

Police said Whetzel attempted to headbutt the officer and spit in his face during the arrest. One NCPD officer was treated at UMPC Jameson for shoulder injuries and was released.

Police found 15 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of heroin on Whetzel during his arrest.

Whetzel was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment.