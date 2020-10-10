New Castle food drive serves more than 1,000 families in need

Over 50 volunteers were there to help and around five different sources provided the food

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania held a food distribution in New Castle on Saturday.

More than 1,000 families received food.

It was held at the Shenango Area High School and started around 9:30 a.m.

Over 50 volunteers were there to help and around five different sources provided the food.

“People are coming from all over the tri-state area just to get produce. A lot of people are still hurting, a lot of people are out of work. Some people coming to get products for their neighbors, for shut-ins, people that can’t make it out,” said Mark Kauffman, CEO of the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania.

Kauffman said they will be holding more food giveaways every week throughout the month.

Next week, they will have enough to feed 2,500 families.

