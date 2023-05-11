The derailment reportedly happened near Montgomery Avenue and Lafayette Street

NEW CASTLE, PA (WKBN) – The New Castle Police Department and Fire Department along with Lawrence County Emergency Management responded to the scene of a train derailment late Wednesday night.

The derailment reportedly happened near Montgomery Avenue and Lafayette Street in the city of New Castle.

Representatives from Norfolk Southern railroad company are also on scene.

Details are still limited, but at this time, the Police Department believes there is no indication of any hazardous materials being released.

This derailment comes just 96 days after Norfolk Southern’s train derailment in the village of East Palestine, OH. The company is still in the process of cleaning up that location.