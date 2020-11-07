New Castle firefighters hurt rescuing teen from Shenango River

Officers were called about 5:15 p.m. Friday to the area of the viaduct

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two firefighters were hurt Friday rescuing a teen girl from the Shenango River.

Officers were called about 5:15 p.m. Friday to the area of the viaduct for a female threatening to jump from the bridge.

As police were responding, the girl jumped in the river and was caught in a rapid current, according to police.

An officer trying to help got pulled in, and the two were separated as they headed downstream.

A short distance later, New Castle firefighters was able to grab the girl and pull her to safety.

The officer is also safe.

Two firefighters were injured rescuing the teen.

The teen girl is being treated for hypothermia.

As the Chief of Police, I want to personally say how proud I am of the effort displayed by our Police and Fire units. Their courageous dedication to their jobs resulted in saving this young life. We will hope and pray she gets the help she needs. New Castle Police Chief Bobby Salem

