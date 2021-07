NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle family is without a home Saturday morning after a fire tore through it just after 12:30 a.m.

Crews were called to their home on Emerson Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The fire started on the first floor and quickly spread to the second and third floors.

Two people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The home is considered a total loss, and the Red Cross has been called in to help.