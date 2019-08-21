New Castle doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing dangerous drugs

Court documents say Dr. Thomas Ranieri prescribed oxycodone and fentanyl "without a legitimate medical purpose"

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle doctor pleaded guilty to prescribing and distributing dangerous drugs, according to a federal court in Pittsburgh.

Dr. Thomas Ranieri, 66, pleaded guilty to 14 federal counts.

Ranieri practiced as an anesthesiologist and pain doctor in clinics in New Castle, Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio.

Court documents say from January to June 2013, he prescribed and distributed quantities of drugs like oxycodone and fentanyl “outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.”

He is being held in jail.

Ranieri will be sentenced in January. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine or both.