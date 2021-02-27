New Castle church giving free groceries to veterans

From 9 to 10 a.m., veterans are served first

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Veterans can pick up free groceries from New Hope Wesleyan Church in New Castle Saturday morning.

It’s a food distribution part of the N.O.W. Project at New Hope, dedicated to nourishing others’ well-being.

From 9 to 10 a.m., veterans are served first. They’ll receive boxes of groceries placed directly in their cars.

After 10 a.m., it’s open to the public, but the first hour is always reserved for those who have served, are in active duty and the spouses of deployed soldiers currently away from home.

People start lining up two hours in advance with semi trucks unloading supplies bright and early.

“They usually have a gallon of milk, chicken, turkey, depending on what’s available. There’s always hot dogs and shredded cheddar cheese,” said organizer Hugh Coryea, II. “There’s always yogurt, apples and onions. We get produce boxes too with potatoes, sweet potatoes and celery.”

Traditionally, people start lining up around 6 a.m. to secure their early place in line. Saturday morning, organizers told reporters on the scene they have close to 5,000 boxes of food and 500 gallons of milk.

Crews reported 650 boxes will be given to residents of Mercer County in need.

“My goal is to get every VFW and American Legion within 50 miles of Lawrence County to come down and pick up for their great veterans at their post. There’s a lot of food here we give away and there’s a lot off needy people and veterans,” Coryea said.

Veterans picking up at 9 a.m. are asked to bring their I.D.

Extra goodies were donated by community members, like extra pairs of Bombas socks and chili from Coney Island in New Castle.