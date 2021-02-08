New Castle-based fireworks company lights up sky above Super Bowl LV

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Pyrotechnics and special effects from a New Castle fireworks company made their way to Tampa Bay for the big game Sunday night.

Pyrotecnico provided effects for player introductions, the national anthem, the halftime show featuring The Weekend and post-game pyrotechnics during Super Bowl LV.

“It’s the biggest show on Earth, something we’ve been preparing for our whole careers,” said Pyrotecnico CEO Stephen Vitale. “A lot of people think fireworks just go up in the sky, but we’re using highly specialized pyrotechnics, CO2 (fog) effects, different atmospheric effects.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a client of Pyrotecnico for 18 years, so leaders with the company said they were a natural choice for the gig.

“It’s a true honor,” says Rocco Vitale, vice president of live events for Pyrotecnico. “We’re grateful to be here and provide some ‘Wows’ for the Super Bowl. It’s the pinnacle of our business to be here.”

The company was started in New Castle by Italian immigrants in 1889. They now have offices from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles.