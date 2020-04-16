New Castle astronaut returning to Earth after over 270 days in space

Morgan left Earth in July of 2019, en route to serve as a flight engineer on the International Space Station

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – After over 270 days in space, an astronaut from New Castle is coming back to Earth.

NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir will be returning from the International Space Station with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka on Friday.

Although born in West Virginia, Morgan considers New Castle his hometown.

According to NASA.gov, Morgan was a competitive skydiver for the West Point Parachute Team in 1996, and he later served as a military flight surgeon and special operations diving medical officer.

In June of 2013, Morgan was picked as one of eight members of the 21st NASA astronaut class. He finished training in 2015, serving in the EVA/Robotics Branch as well as the Crew Operations Branch.

Morgan left Earth in July of 2019, en route to serve as a flight engineer on the International Space Station.

While aboard the station, Morgan worked with other astronauts and colleagues on a variety of projects.

One of those projects included 3D printing print organ-like tissues, studying whether or not space could support artificially-made organs.

He took part in four spacewalks to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a device that analyzes cosmic rays to help scientists better understand the universe.

He also spent a lot of his time taking pictures of Earth.

