HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A new ModWash car wash is under construction in Howland.

A sign at the sight on Elm Road reads, “Get ready for the Big Splash!”

According to the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office, Hutton Warren Elm OH St., LLC bought the property next to Dunkin’ for $535,000 in June.

This will be ModWash’s third location in Trumbull County. Others include Belmont Avenue in Liberty and State Route 46 also in Howland.