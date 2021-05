Sales are up by more than 2,600 vehicles so far this year

(WKBN) – New car sales in Northeast Ohio continue to rebound from last year’s pandemic numbers.

This April, there were over 3,000 sales compared to less than 1,200 in April 2020.

For the first four months of this year, there have been almost 11,000 new car sales. From January through April of 2020, it was just over 8,000.

So, sales are up by more than 2,600 vehicles so far this year.