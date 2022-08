CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – R46 is hiring and holding open interviews every day this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s a new restaurant along Route 46 in Canfield, which expects to open soon.

It needs all restaurant positions, including cooks, servers, bartenders, hostesses and more.

You could get hired on the spot and begin training.

R46 is located at 5231 S. Canfield-Niles Road.