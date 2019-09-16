New Canfield class teaches middle schoolers different languages under one teacher

The course introduces students to a foreign language by using the Rosetta Stone program

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This year, Canfield Middle School added a new course that gives students the opportunity to learn just about any foreign language they want.

“Yeah, I was really excited for it!” said a very eager seventh grader, Jason Dangol.

The course introduces students to a foreign language by using the Rosetta Stone program.

Because students have a wide variety of language options, Dangol chose something he could connect with.

“I’m taking French because I have a lot of French ancestry,” he said.

The course is four and a half weeks long.

Lena Wahib is taking Arabic. She said she is very excited to add new words to her vocabulary.

“I am Arabic so I know some words but I want to know more,” Wahib said.

Canfield Local Schools Superintendent Alex Geordan said the students really value the course because some families speak different languages at home.

“It’s not the typical German, Italian and Spanish. It could be Mandarin Chinese. It could be Korean,” he said.

Because the program uses modules, students get to work at their own pace.

“We truly feel that with brain development and understanding not only of foreign language but also that, in turn, will help with the English growth, English language to be able to communicate, express themselves,” Geordan said.

Once the course is over, families have the option to purchase an extension through Rosetta Stone for the remainder of the year.