CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A new store is open in Campbell and offers some items that may be hard to find.

The Part Shop & Greek Imports is located on 12th Street. It opened its doors on Monday.

It’s a convenience store, so it has snacks, drinks and some grocery items. But it also has Greek imports and products that are sometimes hard to find elsewhere.

One customer said she drove all the way from Warren and will continue to do so.

“A lot of good stuff imported from Greece. You find everything you need from olive, cheeses, ospria, vegetables. Very clean, very nice,” said Maria Anagnostou.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.