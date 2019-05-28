New Campbell police chief starts Street Crimes Unit in city Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) - Campbell's new police chief isn't wasting time tackling the city's crime problems.

Chief Pat Kelly and members of his Street Crimes Unit showed off the large collection of firearms and drugs seized recently. Some of the items were collected during a drug raid Tuesday morning.

Kelly said he's working to put what he learned in his days with Youngstown police to new use now.

"I headed the Street Crimes under Bob Bosh so when I became chief, that's the first thing I wanted to do was to form a Street Crimes Unit and this is some of the fruits of the labor. Obviously, we've only been doing it for a month now."

Kelly and the mayor plan to continue using the new unit, hoping neighbors will report problems they have so officers can look into them.