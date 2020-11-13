New campaign will increase number of troopers patrolling in Trumbull County

When it comes to accidents, Trumbull County has had a deadly year

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting this weekend, you might notice more troopers on the roads in Trumbull County.

With seven weeks left to go, there have already been 19 fatal traffic accidents, the highest number of deadly crashes in six years.

“This year, seven of those traffic fatalities can be attributed to at least one of the occupants not wearing a safety belt,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago.

Reasons why starting Sunday, troopers will be increasing their presence on Trumbull County roads. All in an effort to keep people traveling through the county safe.

“The Warren Post is really taking steps to increase enforcement efforts and step up their visibility and being out there to try to make a difference, to try to bring that number down especially with the holiday season coming up,” Santiago said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has one simple message with this enforcement campaign that could very well save your life.

“Folks need to, you know, buckle up every trip, every time and it’s one of the easiest things we can do to decrease injuries and traffic fatalities,” Santiago said.

The increased patrols will last throughout the 21st.