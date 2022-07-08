TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The announcement for plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit comes as First News digs into what became a point of contention during the meeting Thursday, when Frenchko was responding to a letter written by Sheriff Paul Monroe who was trying to respond to an email alleging medical neglect in the jail she read during a public meeting.

“I just feel there’s definitely neglect,” said Teresa Crew, the former inmate’s mother.

Teresa Crew’s son Robert Parkhurst, Jr. spent a little more than a month in the Trumbull County jail earlier this year.

Crew says a few days after he was released from jail and moved to NEOCAP he was treated at the hospital for a serious case of meningitis.

“He left on a Monday, by Wednesday he couldn’t walk or talk they rushed him to the hospital. The hospital called me asking me if I wanted to resuscitate my son,” Crew said.

She says Parkhurst is doing much better, but now needs glasses to see.

Crew believes if he was treated sooner, he wouldn’t have been as sick and wrote an e-mail to commissioner Frenchko saying her son was sick in the jail, requested medical treatment and never got it.

“My son is not the only one, and the only reason why I wrote the letter was to save other people. You know, we think our children are going to jail and they’re safe there,” Crew continued.

Major Dan Mason is in charge of the jail division at the sheriff’s office.

He says he says the jail never received any written requests for medical treatment, although Crew is adamant her son did fill out the forms.

Mason says phone calls Parkhurst made in jail to his girlfriend prove their point.

“Our security officers monitoring phone calls were aware as to who the inmate was that they were she was speaking about which led us to all the information we were able to uncover from these phone calls,” said Major Dan Mason from the Trumbull County Jail.

First News got to hear and share some of these phone calls, which confirmed Pakhurst’s complaints of illness to his girlfriend.

Major Mason says there is a proper way to file and investigate jail complaints.

“Just allegations without proper investigations now it puts the county in a position where they have to have legal defending the county and it’s unnecessary that an investigation could alleviate the, you know, any any indication of any wrongdoing on the part of the county,” said Major Mason.