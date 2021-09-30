New calendars for sale highlight Lisbon’s best features

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Looking for a new calendar with a local twist? For the first time, the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce is selling 15-month calendars.

As the second oldest community in Ohio, they have architectural gems from around Lisbon for each month.

Mayor Peter Wilson said there are many styles in the area from Colonial to Victorian and more.

Three local photographers took the images.

Each calendar is $10 and each page was sponsored by a local business or group. The goal is to raise money and awareness for the community.

“All proceeds from the sale of the calendars will go toward tourism or for local events being sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. We’re boosting awareness of the village, what we have to offer and also I think these are great gift ideas for people who were from Lisbon, no longer live here, what have you. Give them a little nostalgia,” Wilson said.

They printed 300 copies. They’re for sale at the Chamber of Commerce’s office or you can call 330-424-1803.