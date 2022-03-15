YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — If comic books and superheroes interest you then so will the newest exhibit at Youngstown’s Butler Institute of American Art.

Wendy Swick of Youngstown’s Butler Institute of American Art said one of her favorite works from artist Jim Steranko is his painting of Super Hero Nick Fury.

“This face is Steranko. So there’s a lot of Steranko in Nick Fury,” said Swick.

Steranko has 65 pieces of work that now take up two rooms of the Butler — the largest Steranko exhibit ever held — including his Wildcat O’Shea book covers, the Indiana Jones work for George Lucas, and the numerous pieces he did of The Shadow.

“A lot of heroes have a dark side to them and with Steranko, you’ll see the darkness brought out but not with blacks and grays but you’ll see bright hues of blue and purple,” said Swick.

“I thought this could be perfect for the Butler,” said long-time director Louis Zona.

Zona admits it’s not the typical Butler exhibit.

“We’re known for our traditionalism. This is a step up. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and I think the community’s really going to love it,” said Zona.

“You see Nick Fury in there, Captain America, Spiderman,” said Swick.

Some of Steranko’s comic book originals are also part of the exhibit — some of which received the highest of praise.

“Steranko is well associated with the marvel world. He was sort of a right-hand man to Stan Lee, and Stan Lee considered him the best,” said Swick.

The Steranko exhibit just opened on Saturday, but so far even to Butler purists, the reaction’s been positive.

“We’ve had some fine art folks walking through and they were pleasantly surprised because they weren’t really coming to look at this and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do here,” said Swick.

A reception for Jim Steranko will be held at the Butler on Saturday, April 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be bought on the Butler’s website.

Steranko will do a signing afterward at the DoubleTree Hotel downtown. The exhibit itself runs until May 29.