New businesses opening at Eastwood Mall in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Some new businesses are coming to the Eastwood Mall.
A spokesperson said Busy Bees Pottery and Art Studio will open in mid-August.
There, people can learn pottery, mosaic-making and even glass fusing.
This month, a store named MiMe will open.
It lets you make miniature replicas of yourself with 3-D printing technology that you could give as a gift or use as a wedding cake topper.
MiMe was selected as the Eastwood Mall’s Small Shop Showdown winner, giving the business free rent at the mall for six months.