COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The number of new business filings in Ohio was down in September.

There were 14,493 new filings last month, down 8.4% from August and down 0.3% from September 2021.

Inflation, staffing shortages and supply chain issues are the top problems facing small businesses across the country.

“Ohio families are digging in after being hit hard by inflation and some may have had their confidence about starting a new business shaken,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “Despite those challenges, this month’s numbers show many new entrepreneurs are undaunted and continue to believe in Ohio. They are doing their part to keep our economy moving by starting their new business.”

Even with the decrease last month in new filings, LaRose said that 2019, 2020 and 2021 were record-setting years in Ohio for new business creation.

Nationally, the U.S. saw a 1.0% increase in new business filings. The only area to see a decrease was in the South with a 0.3% decrease. The largest increase was in the Northeast at 2.9% followed by the West at 2.6% and the Midwest at 0.7%.

