STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Marketplace held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to honor the opening of the new small business.

The store is filled with toys and memorabilia that all generations can remember.

Struthers Marketplace sits on Youngstown-Poland road between Youngstown Computer and Cuts 4 Mutts.

Store hours vary. You can call the store or check its Facebook page for hours.