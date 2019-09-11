New business coming to Shops at Boardman Park

Sketchers is expected to open in the fall of 2019

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new business is moving into the Shops at Boardman Park.

Sketchers, USA, Inc., which sells performance footwear, is expected to open in the fall of 2019.

Construction and renovations are already ongoing, according to Handel Investments, which is overseeing the development of the project.

In addition to shoes, Sketchers also offers a line of athletic apparel for men and women.

“ We’re proud to welcome the new and exciting tenant Skechers Outlet into our center. It will make a great addition to unquestionably the most impressive tenant mix in the Mahoning Valley including Target, Kohls, Value City Furniture, T J Maxx, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble. We offer choices in shopping unparalleled in this area,” said David Handel, owner of the Shops at Boardman Park.