BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another new business will soon be moving onto the already busy stretch of auto dealerships on Market Street in Boardman.

Township Zoning officials confirm Enterprise, a car rental business, will be building a new location to sell vehicles.

It will be built on what had been a large wooded lot just north of the township government building.

No word yet on when construction will begin or when the new dealership will open.