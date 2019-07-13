New braider boutique opens in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new braiding shop is now open in Youngstown.

Diamond Braiders Hair Boutique held its grand opening Saturday. It is a new boutique that specializes in hair braiding.

“There is definitely a high demand. Always looking for hair shops, we get a lot of walk-ins. It was perfect,” said Lesa Oliver, a co-owner of the shop.

The boutique will offer other hair services as well. Oliver said there are two cosmetologists that are working there as well as four braiders.

She also said they take walk-ins.

“You don’t have to be pressed to find a hairdresser. If someone cancels you can just walk right in,” Oliver said.

Diamond Braiders Hair Boutique is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.