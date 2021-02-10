New boutique opens its doors in downtown Warren

Mayor Doug Franklin and Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold joined the young entrepreneurs to make the store's official opening

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new place for women to shop in downtown Warren. It’s called Truth Fashion Boutique.

Mayor Doug Franklin and Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold joined the young entrepreneurs to make the store’s official opening.

Franklin says this was the third ribbon cutting in a month that he’s attended for minority-owned businesses in the city.

Store owners Stephanie Chaney and Auntashae Tates have been working to get their business on East Market Street ready for several months.

“Everything was shut down where we would normally shop at, so we decided to open up our own shop,” Tates said.

“Instead of shopping online, you just come down to shop personally,” Chaney said.

Truth Fashion has clothing for women of all sizes.

They’re open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.