YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since last fall, judges in Mahoning County’s seven area or municipal courts have had a different set of guidelines to follow for setting bond for those appearing before them.

In the past, judges followed a listing of bond amounts based on the charges–also known as “book bonds.” Under the new requirements, prisoners must have bonds set within 72 hours of their arrest, which means extra responsibilities for part-time courts.

“If you are arrested for a felony, regardless of the level of that felony, you will sit in jail until a judge has had the opportunity to review the circumstances of your arrest and actually set that bond,” said Judge Molly Johnson. “We’re not in session every day, and so we now have to make a concerted effort to make sure that we’re reviewing arrests as they come in.”

According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the daily jail population has averaged in the low 400s since last July and hasn’t changed much since the new guidelines went into effect. The population today stands at 415.

“Since this new process has been implemented in September, we have really not, here at the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and in our jail, seen a difference at all,” Greene said.

Greene said there are many factors that will affect how many prisoners are in the jail. One of them is cold weather but another is the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, a month after the pandemic began in 2020, the population fell by 100 inmates a day. This was largely because fewer people were being arrested.

As lockdowns were lifted last year, averages returned to more normal levels.