BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options.

Frank’s Cafe opened on Market Street this summer.

Danielle Davis and her business partner originally scouted the location for Landmark Restaurant but decided it was better suited to Frank’s.

Frank’s has a breakfast and lunch option and recently expanded hours to include dinner.

Despite the rising costs of fresh ingredients, Davis says she’s committed to giving Boardman healthier options.

“It’s important to me to eat healthy and I went to school for nutrition so it’s just kind of just the way, the lifestyle for myself,” she said.

Davis says the rising cost of ingredients won’t affect her menu.