New basketball group begins season at Youngstown YMCA

The organization is for men ages 19 to 25

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Youngstown Saturday afternoon, a new basketball group officially began its season at the YMCA called the Respect League.

The organization is for men ages 19 to 25, and their goal is to recruit up to 200 players.

There are currently 18 teams playing as the league looks to grow.

They will have an eight-game regular season, followed by a series of playoff games and a championship.

The Respect League was started by Randy Nuby. He says the league will help mentor people as they enter adulthood.

“I coached in high school basketball when I retired, and so I decided to do something for the older kids. I chose the age group 19 to 25 because they are fresh out of high school. They need guidance, they need direction and they need mentorship,” Nuby said.

There are plans for girls and youth leagues later this year.

They are looking for donations of game snacks and drinks. You can contact the Youngstown YMCA at (330) 744-8411 to join.