YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown now has a brand new baseball field at East High School. Baseball experts say it’s the first one built in the city since the 1930s.

Tuesday afternoon, Youngstown Schools Superintendent Justin Jennings joined school board members to dedicate the new field.

Former East High star and former Atlanta Brave Ken Smith threw out the first pitch.

Then, East faced city rival Chaney in the first game on the totally artificial field. It’ll be used by both teams.

“It’s really a good piece of turf, something new for this school. It’s a big improvement for us and our team,” said East player Yadieo Lopez.

“In the summertime, our kids have a place to go. They have a new sport. It’s kind of been a dinosaur in the urban school districts. Hopefully, this can liven it up for us,” Jennings said.

Grass must still be planted around the outside and bleachers need to be installed.

The field can also easily be transformed to use for girls’ softball.

East won Tuesday’s game 10-9.