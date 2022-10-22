GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A new barber station has opened at Salon Roberta in Girard.

Alexandra Vince’s great-grandfather and great-uncle were barbers in the Valley. All together, they had a combined 100 years of experience.

Vince’s new station has one of their original chairs and certifications from 1960.

She fell in love with helping her clients express themselves through their hair. Now, she wants to carry on her family legacy.

“My great-uncle and my-great grandfather, they were here and I grew up here. So everybody that lives here pretty much went to them, they know them as that and it was in our family for such a long time. I can carry that on now so maybe in a couple years, I’ll be cutting my clients’ kids hair,” Vince said.

Vince is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.