MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A bank is opening a new location in Mercer County.

Mercer County State Bank will open a location in Mercer.

CEO Scott Patton said the bank will be in Mercer but an exact location has not been released or an opening date. More information will be released at a later time, Patton said.

Sixty days are needed for regulatory approval before the bank can officially open.

“We have been Mercer County State Bank since 1911. We are excited to now be in Mercer and serving our local community,” Patton said.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.