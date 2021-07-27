New bakery coming to Boardman, looking to hire

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new bakery is coming to Boardman, right along Route 224.

Nothing Bundt Cakes expects to open August 9.

It will have cakes for every occasion and they come in all different sizes.

The Bundt cakes have a signature butter cream frosting and they are baked fresh every day with many cake flavors.

Owners Rona and Cecilia Bolar say it’s not your traditional cake.

The bakery is also hiring, looking for bakers, frosters and customer service people.

“We’re looking for people that want to come to work in a fun place, that smells amazing, has delicious product and is a fun working environment,” Ron said.

“We have 10 flavors and every month we change one of the flavors, so our feature flavor this month will be lemon raspberry,” Cecilia said.

You can apply at the bakery, which is across the street from Perkins on Route 224 or give them a call at 330-944-CAKE.

There is also a gift shop in the bakery.