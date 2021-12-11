AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Many gathered Saturday to watch Robert Santos take his oath of office as Austintown trustee.

Santos was joined by family, friends and community leaders at the township building. Senator Michael Rulli swore Santos in.

Monica Deavers and Santos ousted the two incumbents for Austintown trustee back in November. Deavers will be sworn in Dec. 20 when her family is in town.

Santos said he is excited and grateful for the opportunity.

“My hope is to definitely beautify Austintown to ensure that businesses come here. We actually bring more residents here, people want to stay here. Over the last decade we’ve seen it fluctuate, kind of like a heartbeat, and I would like to see it go gradually uphill,” Santos said.

The group went to Frenchy’s in the Austintown Plaza afterwards to celebrate.