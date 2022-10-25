COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are in the works to bring a new assisted living facility to Columbiana.

The project at the corner of Countyline Road and State Route 14 will be very similar to the Inn at Poland Way and is a Briarfield property, according to City Manager Lance Willard.

It will be called the Inn at Old Saybrook and will be a 79-unit senior assisted living facility. Willard said it is expected to employ 60 full-time employees and be about a $9 million project.

It should be complete by the fall or winter of 2023.