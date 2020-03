The 58-bed facility will sit where the Spice of India restaurant once stood in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Land is being cleared at the intersection of Market Street and McClurg Road in Boardman for a new residential assisted living facility.

The 58-bed facility will sit where the Spice of India restaurant once stood.

EDM Management manages other senior care facilities including Briarfield Manor, The Inn at Poland Way and The Inn at Glenellen.