YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new art exhibit is about to be unveiled at the Jewish Community Center.

“Bereishit: In the beginning G-D created the heavens and the earth” is a new exhibit from Brazilian-born artist Moema Furtado, which is set to open next Saturday.

It will be on exhibit at the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation Art Gallery. The paintings and photographs take a look at resilience in the face of old and new plagues, telling the story of the battle to survive through art.

“So, my first set of paintings are about the 10 plagues, so I did a set about the 10 plagues, and followed that I did a series on the 10 commandments … So, we’ll always think about the good and evil,” said artist Moema Furtado.

Furtado will be on hand for a reception at 1:30 p.m. on March 12. The exhibit will be on display through April 16.