GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A building in Girard that once sold groceries is getting a replay.

The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon for what is now called Past Times, in what was formerly a Sparkle Market in downtown Girard.

It’s the building’s first use in about seven years. It’s an arcade filled with 600 games, the majority being pinball machines.

The machines came from the extensive collection of Rob Berk, owner of Berk Enterprises in Warren.

“This is a lifelong dream to put my collection into reality and let people enjoy it. So inside there, you’ll find every kind of game you’ll think of. There’s a lot of video games — Centipede, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, those kind of games are there. Then my son has a section for all the retro games — the Nintendo games, Atari games from yesteryear,” Berk said.

Past Times is open Thursday through Sunday. It’s $20 for adults and $10 under 16 for unlimited play.

There are also plans to open an outside bar and possibly have a concert venue inside.