New app helps YSU students find housing on and off campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University students now have access to an app that will help with the housing hunt.

It’s called College Pads and by accessing the link on the YSU News Center, students will hopefully have an easier time finding the right residence.

“This partnership provides a central place for students to find housing amenities to meet their unique needs as well as assist property managers with promotion of their housing options,” said Joy Polkabla Byers, YSU’s Associate Vice President of Student Experience. “In addition, the added value resources such as renter education, housing fairs and a sublease finder make this a win-win resource for all.”

Through the app, users can find roommates, leasing options and available rentals close to campus.

There are also informational guides the administration hopes can help answer questions renters might have.

Because landlords who want to post apartments have to meet certain requirements, YSU called this “a trusted, one-stop-shop for student housing.”

YSU officials say students looking for on and off-campus housing can use the website.