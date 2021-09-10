New anti-crime initiative in action: Police, helicopter give chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It appears the city’s new anti-crime initiative has kicked off Friday as law enforcement personnel and a helicopter are searching for at least one person who fled from a traffic stop in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue.

Plainclothes officers, some with semiautomatic rifles, are searching a wooded area behind a home as the drone of the helicopter provides a constant background.

Credit: Joe Gorman

Neighbors are also watching from their porches. At least 10 marked and unmarked cars are on the street.

Earlier this week city, police Chief Carl Davis announced the department would be receiving help from federal and state agencies to help patrol areas plagued by drug and gun violence.

The patrols are being run to help city police deal with a shortage of officers as Youngstown grapples with a surge of violence that had seen 106 people shot this year, eight more than all of 2020.