NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls Joint Fire District has added a new ambulance to its fleet.

The 2022 Ford 550 Osage Ambulance replaces an older ambulance with more than 93,000 miles on it. The fire district purchased it outright for $266,265.

Chief James Williamson says by paying for the state-of-the-art ambulance in full, money that would have been used on interest payments will be put towards purchasing other equipment.

“Out of the generosity of the community, they voted a levy a number of years ago and with their continued support, we’re able to upkeep our fleet for the safety of residents,” said Chief James Williamson.

Williamson says the new ambulance will also help the district save on maintenance costs since the department puts a lot of miles on its ambulances.

Because of where Newton Falls is located, runs to the hospital are about 50-60 miles round trip