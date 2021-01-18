New Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics location opens Tuesday in Liberty

The new space allows for an increase in primary care exam rooms from six to nine

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatrics is moving its Liberty office down the road.

The new office is in the Liberty Centre off of Belmont Avenue.

It officially opens on Tuesday.

The new space allows for an increase in primary care exam rooms from six to nine.

Ben Teske, director of operations for the hospital’s Primary Care Network, says the move represents a significant investment in the community.

“It allows us to see more patients, we’re open longer hours, we can fit more staff in. We’ve added specific services around mental health and behavioral health,” he said.

Teske says the new office location is also along the bus route, making it easily accessible for patients.