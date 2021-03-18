Nesting season beginning soon for hawks: How to keep pets, yourself safe

Jamey Emmert said it is rare for hawks, other raptors to attack dogs and cats, unless they feel threatened

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – (WKBN) – As temperatures warm up, hawks are going to begin looking for a mate and nesting. That means they’ll be more active and looking for food for themselves, their mates and babies.

According to Jamey Emmert, the wildlife communications specialist for the Ohio Department of National Resources, hawks and other raptors don’t typically prey on small pets, like dogs and cats. They prefer small rodents. However, the great horned owl might mistake a small pet for a rodent because it’s more active at night.

“They don’t want to spend a lot of energy in order to gain their meal because there’s no reward. They’re burning more calories than they’re gaining by taking on something that’s too large,” Emmert said.

Common raptors that are seen in neighborhoods include the red-shouldered hawk, turkey vultures and black vultures. Youngstown is also home to a pair of peregrine falcons.

“I have a red shoulder hawk pair in my neighborhood, and they’ve never been a problem. They watch us walk up and down the street with dogs, and they never have acted aggressively at all, but we’ve never allowed them to,” Emmert said.

Hawks and other raptors will attack if they feel like a person or animal is encroaching on their territory.

If encountered by a hawk, large raptor, or even a smaller bird like a blue jay, Emmert said it’s important to face the bird and stand your ground and not run away, because the bird is more likely to attack then. She also suggests carrying an umbrella if you’re walking and opening it a couple of times to scare the bird away.

“Once hawks are full-grown, they don’t have a lot of predators, but they do get into some pretty serious battles when it comes to nesting season — fighting with other species, their own, so they don’t mess around when it comes to that. They are very serious when they want what they perceive to be their territory or when they want to overtake a territory,” Emmert said.

Nesting season lasts about two months, and hawks do have site fidelity, which means they tend to come back to the same area each year.

“In the grand scheme, if you can put up with them, it’s a really great experience to have nesting birds around you. That’s not something everybody can relate to, so try to enjoy the experience,” Emmert said.