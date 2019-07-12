Neshannock Twp. police say mother, daughter found dead was murder-suicide

Police Chief John Rand said both victims had been shot in the head and were dead before the fire

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police are calling the deaths in Neshannock Township Thursday a murder-suicide.

A mother and daughter were found dead after a house fire on Old Plank Road Thursday morning. The victims are 48-year-old Melanie Keller and 12-year-old Jazmyn Keller.

Police Chief John Rand said both victims died of a single gunshot wound to the head before the fire.

He said the mother shot herself.

Police said the mother bought a gun several months ago, which investigators found near her body.

Rand said they still don’t have a cause for the fire, but it looks like it was set on purpose. At this point, they are not looking at charging anyone.

He said the two were dead before the fire took over the house. Both of their bodies were found on the same side of the house.

The house was destroyed.