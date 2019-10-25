Neshannock police report drivers dodging bus signals

Police officials say they have received numerous complaints about drivers ignoring school bus laws

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Neshannock Township are warning drivers to obey those bus lights and make sure they are following the law.

Police officials say they have received numerous complaints about drivers passing school buses while their red lights are activated.

Several buses have now been outfitted with cameras to record these violations. Those seen on video breaking the law will be issued citations.

The fine exceeds $300 with points added to the violator’s license, police said.

Police also want to remind drivers that Wilmington Road is not a divided highway, so even if driving in the opposite direction, the driver still has to stop for a stopped school bus in the opposite lane.