Neshannock police: Man’s fire caused neighboring houses to burn down

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man is facing charges after police say he started a fire that led two neighboring homes to burn to the ground.

Neshannock police said they were called to a house on fire at 153 Cathhart Dr. around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13. The fire was spreading to neighboring homes.

Police said they found that Anthony Staph had been cutting up and burning a trailer that was next to the homes on fire.

Staph told police that he had used a hose to put out the fire and that he thought it was out, according to a police report.

Police said, however, that the fire caused the families of the neighboring homes to lose everything.

Staph was charged with dangerous burning and criminal mischief.