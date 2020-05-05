Neshannock police investigate deadly crash involving food transport truck, SUV

It happened in the area of State Route 18 and Stephen Drive at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Neshannock are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning involving an SUV and a food transport truck.

According to a news release from the Neshannock Police Department, the crash involved a Struthers resident who was operating a food transport truck and a Sandy Lake resident who was driving a Kia Sportage.

Police said both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Route 18 when the Kia crossed into the path of the food truck, hitting it.

The driver of the food transport truck was stuck inside and had to be cut out of the vehicle.

Crews took both drivers to the hospital.

The press release did not identify which driver was killed. WKBN called Neshannock police for more information but has not yet heard back.